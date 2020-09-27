McAllen - Raul Rosales was born on December 30, 1927 and entered his eternal rest with the Lord on September 7, 2020 at the age of 92 years young. He is preceded in death by his parents Tomas and Adelina Rosales from Pharr, Texas. His brothers and sisters are Bertha R. Garcia, Damacio Rosales, Rodolfo Rosales, Julia R. Avedano, Francisco Rosales, Virginia R. Garcia and Tomas Rosales, Jr.,He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Edna Attwood Rosales, children Thomas James (Linda) Rosales, Mary de Villers (late Nelson), Susie Attwood, Cynthia (Greg) Barrera, and Roy Rosales. He is also survived by grandchildren, Christine (Larry) Goodwin, Joel Gloria, Jr., Michael Alvarez, Isaac Alvarez, Raul G. Rosales, Angela V. Rosales McCorkle, Aaron Thomas Rosales, Lisa Sullivan, Mary Ann Edna Durmmond, Kristy Ann Barrera and Roy Thomas Rosales; great grandchildren, Rachel (Kramer) Rhodes, Jade Alvarez, Mark Alvarez, Kristen Alvarez, Jared Alvarez, Aless Andrina Rosales, Lucia Isabella Rosales, Mateo Thomas Rosales, Emily Skye Rosales; great-great grandchild, Rhett Rhodes. He also has numerous family, extended relatives and life long journey friends that he was very appreciative of.Mr. Rosales graduated from PSJA High School, McAllen Business College and attended Purdue University in Indianapolis. He was a proud WW II military veteran and served in the United States Air Force. He received The President Truman Victory Medal Award while serving in the 8th Air Force Bomb Squad. He served in the National Guard as Corporal Rank and was a Colonel in The Confederate Air Force.He was the founder of the first Boys Club in Pharr, Texas; a member of the American Legion-Veterans, Kiwanis, Lion Club, Chamber of Commerce, president of the Rio Grande Valley Restaurant Association and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas.Mr. Rosales was the first Hispanic manger of Herb's Supermarket in McAllen, Texas in 1952. In 1963-1982, he opened the first 24 hour restaurant in the Rio Grande Valley called Pikes Restaurant and Steak House. Yes, the famous "chicken fried steak, golden fries, texas toast with white gravy". His business entities further expanded to include a total of 8 restaurants, airport gift shop and hotel clubs throughout the Rio Grande Valley.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary being recited at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and will be officiated by Holy Spirit Catholic Church at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post #8788.The family would like to thank the extensive supportive from family, friends, DHR doctors, Veterans Administration and Senior Care Nursing Home staff. Raul Rosales will forever have a special place in all our hearts and will be missed by all those who were part of his life.The Rosales family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.