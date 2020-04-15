Linn-San Manuel - Raul S. Tijerina, 94, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his residence in Linn-San Manuel. Raul was a lifelong resident of Linn-San Manuel. He served in the United States Navy and was stationed in Pearl Harbor during World War II. He was formerly employed by Rio Grande Floral and later by Hidalgo County Precinct 4. Mr. Tijerina was a member of the American Legion Post 408 in Edinburg. Raul is preceded in death by his parents, Abelardo and Maria Saldana Tijerina; two sons, Ramiro Tijerina, Roberto Tijerina; and a daughter, Isabel Cristina Armenta. Mr. Tijerina is survived by his wife, Maria C. Tijerina; eight children, Raul (Rosemary) Tijerina Jr., Irene (Ruben) Rios, Rene (Elizabeth) Tijerina, Rose Lee Tijerina, Alma Alicia (+Tony) Rodriguez, Rodrigo (Alma) Tijerina, Melissa (Anivar) Garcia, Arturo (Socorro) Tijerina; daughters-in-law, Josefina Tijerina, Priscilla Tijerina; son-in-law, Ruben Armenta; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Abelardo Tijerina, Leonel Tijerina; and a sister, Alicia Castillo. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service today, April 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. A private funeral service will be held at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will take place at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers during this time. They would especially like to thank Dr. Rodrigo Lema and VIPSS Staff, and Dr. Raul Martinez and Staff for the care given to Mr. Tijerina. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Lung Association or American Heart Association. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 15, 2020.