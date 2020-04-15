Raul S. Tijerina
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linn-San Manuel - Raul S. Tijerina, 94, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his residence in Linn-San Manuel. Raul was a lifelong resident of Linn-San Manuel. He served in the United States Navy and was stationed in Pearl Harbor during World War II. He was formerly employed by Rio Grande Floral and later by Hidalgo County Precinct 4. Mr. Tijerina was a member of the American Legion Post 408 in Edinburg. Raul is preceded in death by his parents, Abelardo and Maria Saldana Tijerina; two sons, Ramiro Tijerina, Roberto Tijerina; and a daughter, Isabel Cristina Armenta. Mr. Tijerina is survived by his wife, Maria C. Tijerina; eight children, Raul (Rosemary) Tijerina Jr., Irene (Ruben) Rios, Rene (Elizabeth) Tijerina, Rose Lee Tijerina, Alma Alicia (+Tony) Rodriguez, Rodrigo (Alma) Tijerina, Melissa (Anivar) Garcia, Arturo (Socorro) Tijerina; daughters-in-law, Josefina Tijerina, Priscilla Tijerina; son-in-law, Ruben Armenta; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Abelardo Tijerina, Leonel Tijerina; and a sister, Alicia Castillo. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service today, April 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. A private funeral service will be held at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will take place at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers during this time. They would especially like to thank Dr. Rodrigo Lema and VIPSS Staff, and Dr. Raul Martinez and Staff for the care given to Mr. Tijerina. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Lung Association or American Heart Association. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
15
Visitation
6:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved