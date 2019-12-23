|
Edinburg - Raul S. Valerio went to be with the Lord and passed of natural causes on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Edinburg, Texas, at the age of 98 1/2. Born in Hills Prairie, Texas, he worked as a farmer, bus driver, and carpenter. His parents were Crisostomo Valerio and Maria Encarnacion Sanchez. His wife, Edelmira Jimenez Flores, passed away on August 21, 1977. He was a long time member of Iglesia Bautista Principe de Paz in McAllen where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and fan of the Houston Astros.
He is survived by a sister Minerva De Leon of Brownsville; three children, Josue (LeeAnn) of Dallas, Miriam (Victor) of Edinburg, and Omar (Catherine) of San Antonio; and eight grandchildren, Cristina, Amanda, Laura, Katarina, Rebekah, Priscilla, Samuel, and Sonia as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at Del Angel Funeral Home (3611 Taylor Rd. in Mission) on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm with a funeral service starting at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission. His children have established a scholarship in his name at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. In lieu of flowers you may contribute to the scholarship fund by contacting Roxanne Vasquez-Lucio at (956)665-3730.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 23, 2019