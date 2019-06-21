Houston - Raul Salinas, age 74, peacefully passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 in his home in Houston, Texas.



Raul is preceded in death by his parents and his adored son, Allen. He is survived by his beloved wife Ruth, his loving children, Lisa, Alex, and Julie; and 9 grandchildren.



His passion for athletics laid the foundation for a rewarding collegiate basketball career culminating in two Masters degrees from respected universities.



The values that he acquired lead to a fulfilling career working for Fortune500 companies. Even with all his success, he was most proud of his commitment to God, the love for his wife and their 54 year marriage, and his devotion to family.



Through his exemplary life as a Christian, spouse, father and grand father, he left a legacy that his family will aspire to live up to in his honor. Published in The Monitor on June 21, 2019