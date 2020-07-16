Mission, Texas - Raul V. Cerda, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born on April 7, 1945 to Martin and Antonia Cerda, Sr.Raul was known for being a very responsible hard working man, but his motivation came from the love he had for his wife Irma and children, his never ending smile came from his grandchildren, but his heart glowed because of his great grandchildren.Raul was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Maria Antonia V. Cerda Sr.; four siblings Martin Cerda Jr., Rumaldo Cerda, Manuela Longoria, and Maria de Jesus Gonzalez.He is survived by his wife of 53 years Irma Cedillo Cerda; three children Patricia (Noe Jr.) Cerda-Flores, Dalia Cerda Delgado, Raul (Maricela) Cerda Jr.; seven grandchildren Raul Salinas, Jr., Randy Salinas, Priscilla Cerda, April Cerda, Justin Cerda, Samantha Sanchez, Santiago Delgado; three great grandchildren Fridah Salinas, Rowen Salinas, and Paulino Raul Cerda. He was also survived by his three siblings Pablo (Maria) Cerda, Maria Evangelina Canales, Maria Antonia Garcia; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5-9, at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Due to current circumstances, a limited number of visitors will be allowed. Cremation services will follow.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.