Raul "Roy" Valdez
Mission - Raul Valdez, known to friends and family as "Roy" went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2020 at the age of 55 years. He was born on November 8, 1964 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Roy was a proud graduate of Banquete High School. He was a long-term employee of McCoy's where he earned the nickname "Roy McCoy." Roy will be lovingly remembered by his parents Manuel and Margarita Valdez of Mission, Texas; his children Benjamin Gutierrez and Erica Gutierrez of Robstown, Texas, Victoria Valdez, Anthony Valdez, and Andrea (Alejandro) Labanzat of Mission, Texas, and Manuel Valdez of La Porte, Texas; brothers Ruben (Velma) Valdez of McAllen, Texas, and Manuel (Rachel) Valdez Jr. of San Antonio, Texas; sisters Sylvia Valdez and Dalia Valdez Aleman of Mission, Texas. He was also blessed with 9 grandchildren who knew him as "Papa" who were his pride and joy, as well as many other relatives and close friends. A viewing will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5:00PM-9:00PM at Ric Brown Funeral Home in Mission, Texas. He will be laid to rest on July 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen, Texas.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
