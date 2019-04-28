Weslaco - Weslaco- Ray Dyer, 89, passed away at his home on Friday, April 26th, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1930, to James Gordon Dyer and Jeffie Archer Dyer in Weslaco, TX.



Ray was a proud Korean vet.



He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Lowery, children, Becky McDaniel (Don) of Weslaco, TX, Jacque Dyer of New Braunfels, TX, grandchildren, Brett Polvado (Bobbi) of Weslaco, TX, Ryan McDaniel (Micah) of College Station, TX, Amy Hanks (Colin) of Allen, TX, great-grandchildren, Matthew and Brody Polvado, Grayson and Madison McDaniel and Kayleigh and Kara Hanks. Also surviving are sister, Mary Jackson (Dale) of Farmington, New Mexico, and brother, Jack Dyer (Thelma) of Weslaco, TX.



Ray is preceded in death by his parents, James and Jeffie Dyer, brother, James Dyer, and sisters, Billy Ruth Brandt and Frances Gerard.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28th, from 4-7 pm at McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco. Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 29th, 9:30 am, at Highland Memorial Park. Dr. Rev. Steven Parker of the First Baptist Church in Weslaco will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Brett Polvado, Ryan McDaniel, Colin Hanks, Matthew Polvado, Cody Blood, Wyatt Blood, Jonah Dyer and Norman Davidson. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary