The Monitor Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCaleb Funeral Home
900 West 4th Street
Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 968-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Dyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Dyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ray Dyer Obituary
Weslaco - Weslaco- Ray Dyer, 89, passed away at his home on Friday, April 26th, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1930, to James Gordon Dyer and Jeffie Archer Dyer in Weslaco, TX.

Ray was a proud Korean vet.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Lowery, children, Becky McDaniel (Don) of Weslaco, TX, Jacque Dyer of New Braunfels, TX, grandchildren, Brett Polvado (Bobbi) of Weslaco, TX, Ryan McDaniel (Micah) of College Station, TX, Amy Hanks (Colin) of Allen, TX, great-grandchildren, Matthew and Brody Polvado, Grayson and Madison McDaniel and Kayleigh and Kara Hanks. Also surviving are sister, Mary Jackson (Dale) of Farmington, New Mexico, and brother, Jack Dyer (Thelma) of Weslaco, TX.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, James and Jeffie Dyer, brother, James Dyer, and sisters, Billy Ruth Brandt and Frances Gerard.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28th, from 4-7 pm at McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco. Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 29th, 9:30 am, at Highland Memorial Park. Dr. Rev. Steven Parker of the First Baptist Church in Weslaco will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Brett Polvado, Ryan McDaniel, Colin Hanks, Matthew Polvado, Cody Blood, Wyatt Blood, Jonah Dyer and Norman Davidson.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCaleb Funeral Home
Download Now