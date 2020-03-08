|
|
MISSION, TX - Ray Griswold Tuder, 98, passed peacefully from this earth on March 2, 2020, at home with his family. He was born on June 25, 1921, to Anna Laura Griswold Tuder and Roger A Tuder in Havelock, Nebraska. He was married to I. Marguerite Goodrick Tuder for 77 years. They were wed in Clay County, Missouri, in 1942 on Ray's 21st birthday so he could marry the woman of his dreams and join the U. S. Army for the World War II effort. Ray served in several airfields in the southern United States as an airplane mechanic for the U. S. Army Air Corps. As Ray was an only son, he was not called to overseas combat and Marguerite joined him at every airfield possible and gave birth to David Ray Tuder on Jan. 23, 1944. After the war, Ray was a fireman for 30 years for the Kansas City (MO) Fire Department. Elaine Cathy, Sharon Louise and Roger Wayne came along in those years. Ray retired with the rank of Captain, having bravely defended life and property for the citizens of Kansas City, Missouri.
The family was the delight of Ray's life and he filled their lives with camping, fishing, vacations, birthday and holiday celebrations. He was a favorite at get-togethers with the extended family picnics on farms and homes throughout Missouri.
Ray is a proud 50 year + member of the Hermitage Masons's Lodge in Hermitage, Missouri. Ray is a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Throughout the 70's - 90's Ray and Marguerite travelled to south Texas and thoroughly enjoyed the Winter Texan lifestyle for 30 years. At the age of 80, he and Marguerite settled permanently in Enchanted Valley Ranch.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite, 95, of the home in Enchanted Valley Ranch. His son, Roger Wayne & Jean Tuder, of Lake of the Ozarks, MO, his daughter, Sharon (Shary) Louise Trader, his daughter in Law, Sue Tuder, Houston, TX, 3 grandsons, J. Matthew Tuder, John Tuder & Eric Hammer, 3 granddaughters, Sheila Rae Hammer, Jennifer Tuder Klemz & Wendy Pelling Fine, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his son, David Ray Tuder & daughter, Elaine Hammer Johnson.
The family extends their love and gratitude to the Veterans Administration and all providers involved in the loving care he received from his country.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Enchanted Valley Ranch Clubhouse, Main Hall, 7301 Monroe St. Mission, TX followed by a luncheon provided by the community. Open to the community at large.
Interment with military honors will be at the RGV Veterans Cemetery, Mission, TX March 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM at 2520 S. Inspiration Rd. Mission, TX 78572. Please refer to their website for protocol, seating is limited and standing for an hour may be trying for some. Open to the community at large.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 8, 2020