Pharr - Raymundo Sanchez, 88, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at his residence in Pharr. He served in the Korean Conflict and was a proud patriotic American.
He is preceded in death by his wife Olga Sanchez; a son, Rolando Sanchez.
Mr. Sanchez is survived by his three sons, Roel Sanchez, Rene (Judy) Sanchez, Ray (Eunice) Sanchez; three daughters Mary Ann (Joe) Cheaney, Laura (Leigh) Ward, Cynthia (Carlos) Molina; a brother, David (Elva) Sanchez; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, followed by a 2 p.m. chapel service at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will be held at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on May 7, 2019