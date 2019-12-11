Home

Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Valley Memorial Gardens
Mission, TX
View Map
Reavis Dean Young


1928 - 2019
Reavis Dean Young Obituary
Mission - Reavis Dean Whittlesey Young, 91, joined her loved ones in eternal glory on December 8, 2O19. She was born in Mission, Tx April 8, 1928 to Al and Juanita Whittlesey. She graduated from Mission High School in 1946 and then attended The University of Colorado.

She married Renold Young on November 6, 1949 in Mission and they were married for 44 years before Renold's passing in 1994. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and the hardest worker in South Texas. Everything she was involved in was better because of the contributions of her many talents and extensive wisdom.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Mary and Wayne Arnold of Mission, TX. Son and daughter in law, Ren and Leisha Young of Paradise, TX. Son and daughter in law, Ralph and Linda Young of Houston, Tx. Grandsons are Justin Arnold and wife Krystal of Mission, Kyle Arnold and wife Hai-Lee of Stockdale, Tx., and Corbin Young and wife Kandace of Lubbock, Tx. Granddaughters are Brandi Honeycutt and husband Brady of Mission, Kirstyn Wright and husband Will of Decatur, TX., and Lauren Young of Houston, Tx. Also, brother Bert Whittlesey of Lakeway, Tx. She also has 1O great grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday December 12th at 3PM at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission TX. Services under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 11, 2019
