Weslaco - Rebeca Montemayor, age 81, of Weslaco, Texas passed away on Saturday April 13, 2019. Rebeca was born November 27, 1937 in Progreso, TX to Eloisa Casares and Santos Zuniga.



Rebeca had a passion for gardening, she admired the way her flowers bloomed. She was a generous hardworker, she was compassionate, dedicated and giving. Her love for animals was immense, she had doves and cats; her care to animals was soft and tender. Rebeca had a big heart , her lovable presence was well-known in a room full of people. Her recipes and meals were of great pleasure to her family and friends whom will greatly miss her.



Rebeca is survived by her husband, Luis Montemayor; son Jose Luis Montemayor (Yolanda); daughter Noelia Moore (Elliott); daughter Anjelica Alejandro (Armando); daughter Enedelia Ponce (Tomas); daughter Norma Elia Perez (Jose); son Paublo Montemayor(Isela); son Rene Montemayor (Ana); son Hector Montemayor (Marisela); and daughter Rebecca Leal (Raul Jr. ); brother Guadalupe Ruiz, brother Juan Casares, brother Manuel Ruiz, brother Santos Zuniga Jr. and brother Tony Zuniga.



Rebeca was preceded in death by; father Santos Zuniga and mother Eloisa Casares; brother Eloy Zuniga; brother Jose Maria Ruiz; sister Maria Zuniga and sister Lydia Mendez; granddaughter Natalie Nicole Leal.



Visitation Services for Rebeca will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home, 6705 N FM 88 Weslaco, Texas with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. A Mass will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco, Texas followed with the interment at Highland Memorial Park, 6705 North Fm 88, Weslaco, Texas 78599.



All Funeral Arrangements for Mrs. Montemayor are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel-Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco,Texas. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary