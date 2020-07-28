1/1
Rebeca R. Sanchez
Mission - Rebeca R. Sanchez, age 80, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center. She was born April 2, 1940 in Hacienda San Maria, Nuevo Leon to Juanita Ramos and Bernabe Rios. She married the love of her life, Luis Sanchez in October of 1955. The couple settled in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico in the early 1960's, where they raised their six children; Ricardo, Graciela, Rebeca, Sergio, Luis and Leticia. Rebeca spent more than 20 years in Reynosa before relocating to Clewiston, FL to be closer to her family. She was a dedicated and hard worker. Rebeca worked in agriculture for many years before retiring. She was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become a Grandma to her 22 grandchildren and Great Grandmother to her 12 great grandchildren. Rebeca loved holidays and family get-together s; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company. Rebeca was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Rebeca was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Francisco Rios, Amparo Rios, Socorro Rios and Francisca Rios. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Luis Sanchez, six children: Ricardo (Lourdes) Sanchez, Graciela (Victor) Garcia, Rebeca (Joe) Olivarez, Sergio (Velia) Sanchez, Luis (Angelina) Sanchez, and Leticia (Carlos) Madrigal, three sisters: Rosaura Palomo, Maria Cruz Garza, and Domistela Herrera, three bothers: Raul Rios, Rodolfo Rios and Carlos Rios. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and by her many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Blessing will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
July 24, 2020
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15)

