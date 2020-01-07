|
|
McAllen - Rebecca G. Moreno, 85, entered eternal rest on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. She was born on Thursday, May 3, 1934 in La Rosita, Starr Co., Texas, the daughter of Francisco and Maria Luisa (Garcia) Garza. Rebecca loved to cook, crochet and playing bingo at home with her family. She made sure to crochet a blanket for all the kids and grandkids in their favorite colors or school colors. She enjoyed family gatherings. She volunteered her time with her eldest daughter at Pearson Elementary School in Mission. She is preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years: Florentino M. Moreno; children: Rosalinda (Fidel) Mendoza, Imelda (Mark) Butler, Miguel A. (Tina) Moreno, Leroy (Lety) Moreno, and Xavier (Missy) Moreno; siblings: Eva Berta Canales, Rolando Garza, Raquel Alvarez and Hermila Zavala; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2020 with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 7, 2020