Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Moreno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca G. Moreno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca G. Moreno Obituary
McAllen - Rebecca G. Moreno, 85, entered eternal rest on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. She was born on Thursday, May 3, 1934 in La Rosita, Starr Co., Texas, the daughter of Francisco and Maria Luisa (Garcia) Garza. Rebecca loved to cook, crochet and playing bingo at home with her family. She made sure to crochet a blanket for all the kids and grandkids in their favorite colors or school colors. She enjoyed family gatherings. She volunteered her time with her eldest daughter at Pearson Elementary School in Mission. She is preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years: Florentino M. Moreno; children: Rosalinda (Fidel) Mendoza, Imelda (Mark) Butler, Miguel A. (Tina) Moreno, Leroy (Lety) Moreno, and Xavier (Missy) Moreno; siblings: Eva Berta Canales, Rolando Garza, Raquel Alvarez and Hermila Zavala; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2020 with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -