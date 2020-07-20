1/1
Rebecca Gomez Scalise
San Antonio - On July 15,2020, Rebecca "Becky", at age 90, received her wings and was called home by the

Lord after suddenly losing the battle to pneumonia and kidney failure. Becky was born May

27th, !930 in McAllen, TX the daughter of Salvador and Florinda Gomez.

Becky was known for her incredible ability to create delicious food. A talent and passion she

passed on to her children. But, if you want all of her kitchen secret's, you know you are going to

have to talk to Frankie!

A few of her passions were cooking, sewing, collecting dolls, buying kitchen supplies, and

praying the rosary. She left behind enough pots, pans, dishes, and kitchen supplies to fill many

resta u ra nts.

On March L6th, 1"953 she married her best friend and love Carl Humbert Scalise. ln 1984, her

husband Carl opened up Mama Mia Pizzeria, where many of her recipes will continue to fill

hungry bellies and warm hearts!

She is survived by the love of her life Carl Humbert Scalise. She felt it was God's grace that

allowed her to be survived by her six children Madeline (Mike) James, Carl E. (Patricia) Scalise,

Frank Scalise, Linda Scalise, John (Mandy) Scalise, and Gina (Gary) Palmer. She is also survived

by her beautiful grandchildren Justin, Heather, Vanessa, Karli, Ashley, Bianca, Jonathan,

Jacqueline, Cameryn, and Beba as well as her great-grandchild Jessie.

Becky was world renowned for not holding back her opinion. She had a knack for telling it like it

is. She always told you the truth whether you wanted to hear it or not. She was genuine to a

fault, a pussy cat at heart (or lion) who sugar coated nothing.

We will miss her dearly, but we know she is happy and will be looking down on all of us

ensuring we continue her legacy of filling hungry bellies, and on occasion not passing up the

chance to tell it like it is.

She has arrived at the Lord's doorstep with her favorite Sunday shoes fully dolled up and ready

to be received with the warm wholesome smiles of her parents, brothers and sisters, and all the

Lord's angels.

Rosary will be at Tuesday 11:00 AM July 21, 2020 at Kreidler Funeral Home followed by the entombment at Roselawn Cemetery.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
