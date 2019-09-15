|
Edinburg - Refugia Sauceda Renteria, 95, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. She lived in Edinburg most of her life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lorenzo Renteria; her parents, Leandro and Estela Sauceda; 6 sisters; and 3 brothers. Mrs. Renteria is survived by 5 children, Jose (Anita E.), Cristina (Ramon) Garza, Jesus (Anita G.), Ofelia (Gilbert) Garcia and Maria de la Luz (Rene) Vasquez; 21 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Guadalupe Reyna. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Monday, September 16, 2019, at Christian Life Church, 321 N. "M" St., Edinburg, TX. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Christian Life Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at La Blanca Community Cemetery in La Blanca. Funeral services are under the direction of La Blanca Kountry Funeral Home in La Blanca.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 15, 2019