Edinburg - Rene Alvarado, 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg.He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Z. Alvarado; his parents, Basilia and Lorenzo Alvarado; a brother, Samuel Alvarado.Mr. Alvarado is survived by his two daughters, Elisa (Rogelio) Tijerina, and Elvira (Bertha Gomez) Alvarado, all of Edinburg; three grandchildren, Tommy C. Rene Tijerina, Tammy Lee Munoz, Troy Justin Tijerina; 13 siblings, Armando Alvarado, Lorenzo Alvarado, Coronado Alvarado, Alonzo Alvarado, Martin Alvarado, Paulino Alvarado, Juan Alvarado, Ella Pena, Elva Cura, Noelia Alvarado, and Nora Alvarado.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service Friday, June 12, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.