Mercedes - Rene Ayala, 48, passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, TX on October 14, 2019. He is preceeded in death by a sister Mary Lou Espinosa.
He is survived by his loving wife Diana (Ayala) Ramon; his 6 children (step daughter) Crystal Martinez (Juan), (step son) MarcAnthony Ramon, daughter Illiana Ayala (Joshua, Ciara Renee Torres), son Rene Ayala Jr., daughter Lorena Ayala, son Derrick Ayala. He is also survived by his mother Maria C. Ayala Espinosa, sisters Hijinia Rodriguez (Jesus), Josephine P. Espinosa (Joe), brothers Guy Espinosa (Synthia), John Espinosa (Victoria), 6 grandchildren, 2 nieces, and 7 nephews.
Visitation will take place today October 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Friday October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Cremation will follow under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
"Come to me"
God saw you were getting tired, And a cure was not to be, So he put his arms around you, And whispered, "Come to Me". With tearful eyes we watched you, And saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.
