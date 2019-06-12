Monte Alto - Rene Del Toro, 63, passed away peacefully at his residence June 9, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer. Rene was born September 14, 1955 to Jose Abel and Lucia Del Toro. Rene worked as Canal Rider for Delta Lake Irrigation District.



Rene is survived by his wife, Teresa Del Toro, sons, Ruben (Marisa) Del Toro, Randy Rene Del Toro, and daughter, Annette Renee (Jaime) Gonzalez. Rene is also survived by his grandchildren, Desiree Nikole Garcia, Janelle Renae Gonzalez, Jaymee Aleena Gonzalez, Jaime Gonzalez, Jr., Bryan Gonzalez, and Ruben Del Toro, Jr. Also surviving him are his siblings, Efrain (Olga) Del Toro, Javier (Esmeralda) Del Toro, Eusebio (Yolanda) Del Toro, Irma (Jose) Gonzalez, and Diana Dominguez. Rene is also survived by his mother-in-law, Fina Guillen, and numerous nephews and nieces.



Rene is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Abel and Lucia Del Toro.



The family wishes to extend their special thanks for Rene's care to Amara Hospice, DHR MICU, Dr. Satterwhite, Dr. Galindo and staff, especially Bricy.



Viewing will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Viewing will continue Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsa. Interment will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco. Services are under the direction of Cardoza Funeral Home of Edcouch. Published in The Monitor on June 12, 2019