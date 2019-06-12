Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardoza Funeral Home
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave
Edcouch, TX 78538
956-262-6744
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cardoza Funeral Home
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave
Edcouch, TX 78538
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Cardoza Funeral Home
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave
Edcouch, TX 78538
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Elsa, TX
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Park
Weslaco, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rene Toro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rene Del Toro


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rene Del Toro Obituary
Monte Alto - Rene Del Toro, 63, passed away peacefully at his residence June 9, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer. Rene was born September 14, 1955 to Jose Abel and Lucia Del Toro. Rene worked as Canal Rider for Delta Lake Irrigation District.

Rene is survived by his wife, Teresa Del Toro, sons, Ruben (Marisa) Del Toro, Randy Rene Del Toro, and daughter, Annette Renee (Jaime) Gonzalez. Rene is also survived by his grandchildren, Desiree Nikole Garcia, Janelle Renae Gonzalez, Jaymee Aleena Gonzalez, Jaime Gonzalez, Jr., Bryan Gonzalez, and Ruben Del Toro, Jr. Also surviving him are his siblings, Efrain (Olga) Del Toro, Javier (Esmeralda) Del Toro, Eusebio (Yolanda) Del Toro, Irma (Jose) Gonzalez, and Diana Dominguez. Rene is also survived by his mother-in-law, Fina Guillen, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Rene is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Abel and Lucia Del Toro.

The family wishes to extend their special thanks for Rene's care to Amara Hospice, DHR MICU, Dr. Satterwhite, Dr. Galindo and staff, especially Bricy.

Viewing will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Viewing will continue Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsa. Interment will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco. Services are under the direction of Cardoza Funeral Home of Edcouch.
Published in The Monitor on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now