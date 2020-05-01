Edinburg - Rene Pena, 85, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his bedside. He was born on Sunday, August 12, 1934 in Rio Grande City, Texas to Matias Pena, Sr. and Sofia Parra Pena. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Genovevo and Eligio Pena, sisters; Herminia Perez and Beatriz Garcia.



Rene is survived by his loving wife of 60 years; Maria Ella Ramirez Pena, sons; Rene Alonzo (Judith Marie) Pena and Raul Orlando (Sally) Pena, daughter; Norma (Guadalupe) Landeros, brothers; Matias Pena, Jr., Roberto Pena Sr. and Cipriano Pena, sisters; Consuelo Garcia, Carolina Flores, Maria Flores and Minerva Vera, 17 grandchildren , 1 Great-Grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.



Rene graduated from Edinburg High School in 1956. He enjoyed farming, hunting and gardening. He had a long and distinguished career in long enforcement beginning as a jailor for the Hidalgo County Sheriff Department, then as a Police officer for Edinburg Police Department for several years and then retiring after 25 years as a Security/ Police officer for the University of Texas Pan American. After retirement he went to work for the U.S. Marshall Services as a Court Security Officer for 11 years. He was a family man and well respected by his friends and all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched.



His family will receive friends, today, Friday, May 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Pena Family Cemetery in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: John Pena, Daniel Pena, Brian Pena, Elijah Landeros, Ezar Landeros, Marc Pena and Isaiah Aguirre. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store