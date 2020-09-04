McAllen - Rene Perez entered eternal rest on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, TX. Rene was born in Detroit, MI on May 12, 1958.He was a fun loving, carefree soul who loved life and good times. He is preceded in death by his parents; Gilberto and Manuela G. Perez.Left to cherish his memory are his son, Rene Perez, Jr.; daughter, Gabriela Gallegos; stepdaughter, Ericka Gafford; his siblings, Bertha A. Villarreal (Rodolfo), Gilbert Perez, Jr., Mary Arredondo (Alifonso); numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many lifelong friends.Due to the COVID Pandemic social distancing guidelines will be followed. Funeral service will be at 9:00 am Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McAllen, TX. Burial will follow immediately at Roselawn Cemetery.