1/1
Rene Perez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Rene Perez entered eternal rest on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, TX. Rene was born in Detroit, MI on May 12, 1958.

He was a fun loving, carefree soul who loved life and good times. He is preceded in death by his parents; Gilberto and Manuela G. Perez.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Rene Perez, Jr.; daughter, Gabriela Gallegos; stepdaughter, Ericka Gafford; his siblings, Bertha A. Villarreal (Rodolfo), Gilbert Perez, Jr., Mary Arredondo (Alifonso); numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many lifelong friends.

Due to the COVID Pandemic social distancing guidelines will be followed. Funeral service will be at 9:00 am Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McAllen, TX. Burial will follow immediately at Roselawn Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved