Cedar Rapids, IA - Rene R. Finkenbiner went on to be with the Lord on November 28, 2019 while residing in Iowa. Rene was born in Beaumont, Texas on May 13, 1960 to William G. Finkenbiner and Otilia Araiza Cruse. Rene is survived by his beloved mother, his brothers Charles and George Finkenbiner, his daughter Priscilla Quintero, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and preceded in death by his brother Michael Cruse. Rene graduated from McAllen High School in 1979 where he played football and ran track for McAllen Bulldogs. He attended UTPA and graduated from TSTI with an Associates Degree in Computer Science. Rene will be greatly missed- may he rest in peace.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 4, 2019