PHARR - Rene R. Salinas, 77, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Edinburg, Texas. Rene retired after 32 years of faithful service with Good Year Tire Company. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel B. and Emilia Salinas. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Maria Luisa Salinas, children; Olivia (Ruben) Garcia, Sandy Salinas, and Lisa Marie (Joe) Barberena. He also leaves behind his grandchildren; Ruben III and Olivia Renee Garcia, Javier Rene and Kassandra Renee Lara, Christopher Joe, Jolisa Marie, and Joe Jr. Barberena and his siblings; Lydia Arcaute, Manuel Salinas, Omar Salinas, and Eluid Salinas. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley, Pharr. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley, Pharr. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral services and arrangements are under the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 24, 2019