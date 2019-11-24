Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Valley Funeral Home | Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-5222
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Palm Valley Funeral Home | Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Palm Valley Funeral Home | Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Palm Valley Funeral Home | Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
Pharr, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rene Salinas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rene R. Salinas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rene R. Salinas Obituary
PHARR - Rene R. Salinas, 77, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Edinburg, Texas. Rene retired after 32 years of faithful service with Good Year Tire Company. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel B. and Emilia Salinas. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Maria Luisa Salinas, children; Olivia (Ruben) Garcia, Sandy Salinas, and Lisa Marie (Joe) Barberena. He also leaves behind his grandchildren; Ruben III and Olivia Renee Garcia, Javier Rene and Kassandra Renee Lara, Christopher Joe, Jolisa Marie, and Joe Jr. Barberena and his siblings; Lydia Arcaute, Manuel Salinas, Omar Salinas, and Eluid Salinas. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley, Pharr. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley, Pharr. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral services and arrangements are under the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -