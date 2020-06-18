Mission, Texas - Rene Saenz "Man of Few Words", age 83, passed away at his residence in Mission, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. Rene had many talents including BBQ-ing great BBQ chicken, keeping a "perfect lawn" and being an amazing dancer with his wife as his dancing partner. He enjoyed years of golfing in his retirement years. Throughout his life, he always remained faithful to religion, family, and his wife. Being the proud grandfather of 6, he never failed to let them know they were his pride and joy!



Rene was preceded in death by his parents Florentino and Ramona Saenz; brothers Fidelio Saenz and Rogelio Saenz.



He is survived by his wife, of 57 years, Cristina Saenz; children Isaac Rene Saenz, Roel Omar (Toni) Saenz, Sonia Iris (Marco) Urive. he is also survived by his grandchildren Cassandra Renee, Andrea Christine Saenz, Isaac Rene, Carolina Saenz, Marco Antonio Jr. Urive and Sarah Iris Urive; as well as by his siblings Elda (Ramiro) Guerra, Feliciano (Virginia) Saenz, Hermilo (Norma) Saenz, Florentino (Elva) Saenz Jr, Leonel (Mary) Saenz; sister-in-law Alicia Saenz; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend a special debt of gratitude to all the neighbors, for always making us feel like family and helping us thru this difficult time.



Visitation will be held today, Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 2-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10am at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store