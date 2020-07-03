Alamo - Rene Santillana Sr., 60, went home to our Lord Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.Born in Danville, Illinois, Mr. Santillana had lived in Alamo for most of his life.He is preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe and Francisca Santillana.Mr. Santillana is survived by his loving wife, Yolanda Santillana of Alamo; three sons, Rene Santillana Jr., Albert Santillana and Daniel Santillana, all of Alamo; three grandchildren, Rene Santillana III, Justin I. Santillana, Angel Santillana; five siblings, Guadalupe (Sandra) Santillana Jr. of Edinburg, Ruben (Maria) Santillana, Linda (Gerardo) Santillana-Medrano both of Alamo, Vidal (Krystal) Santillana of Minnesota, Jose Santillana of Pharr; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, July 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral services will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral service are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.