Kokomo, IN - Rex L. Gates, 88, Kokomo, passed away in his home at 10:25 am on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born in Marion on Sunday, March 6, 1932, to Tell and Gladys (Kratzer) Gates.
Rex graduated from Marion High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Following his military service, he was a firefighter with the Marion Fire Department for 23 years, retiring in 1979. He was a Master Firefighter and later served as a Fire Inspector. He was also an OSHA Inspector. His proudest moment was carrying the U.S. flag as part of the military honor guard for the NYC parades.
After raising his family and retiring, he moved to Mission, Texas, where he was a realtor. However, his greatest passion was playing Santa Claus for 20 years. Rex was a lifelong, faithful Christian man.
Survivors include his children, Gail Boyd of Winchester, VA, Tell (Margaret) Gates of Great Falls,VA, Tamera (Rod) Ledbetter of Kokomo, Teresa Gates of Spiceland, and Tina (Craig) Eggers of South Bend; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Lou Brumfield.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN. A Masonic Service will begin at 7:30 pm.
A funeral service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity or church of the donor's choice.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com
.