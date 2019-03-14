Mission, TX - Reyes Aceves Quiroz passed away on March 13, 2019 at the age of 80 in McAllen, TX. He was born on November 19, 1938 in Meoqui, Chihuahua, Mexico to Juan Aceves and Concepcion Quiroz.



He is survived by his children, Rosa Maria (Willie) Forester, Mary (Arturo) Quintero, Ricardo Aceves, Rosalinda Aceves, Rosabel Aceves, Connie Aceves; siblings, Primitivo Aceves, Juan Jose Aceves, Cipriana Chavez, Urbano Aceves, Guadalupe Aceves; grandchildren, George Gutierrez II, Celina Gutierrez, Stephen Aceves; and numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.



Visitation will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with the rosary at 7:00 pm, in the Chapel of Remembrance at Funeraria Del Angel.



The Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am San Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 621 W Main Ave, Alton, TX 78573. Burial to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission, TX.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N Taylor Rd. Mission, TX 78573.



The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff of Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Richard's Pharmacy, Dr. Ofelia Rodriguez and Dr. Eduardo Aquino for their care and attention for Reyes. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 14, 2019