Mission, TX - Reyes Cordova, 88, went to be with the Lord on December 1, 2019. He was born in Mission, TX to Jesus and Josefina Cordova.
Reyes is survived by his children, Reyes Cordova Jr. and his wife Yolanda, Esther Guerra and her husband Manuel, Diana Cordova, Jorge Cordova, Anita Cordova Medina, Francisco X. Cordova and his wife Lisa, Margot Barragan and her husband Felix, Maribel Cordova, Jesus Cordova and his wife Ana; a grandson he raised like his own son, Julio Cordova and his wife Cindy; multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous extended family and friends.
Reyes was a proud Army Veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing. He was a faithful member of the Catholic Church until his last day. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, and he will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 9:00pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel with a Rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Service will take place at 9:45am on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 620 N Dunlap Ave, Mission, TX 78572. Interment will follow at RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria del Angel in Mission, 3611 N Taylor Rd. Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 3, 2019