Edinburg - Reymundo Almendarez peacefully passed away surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Edinburg, Texas on May 20, 2020.He was preceded in death by his mother Bruna Almendarez, his father Luciano (Maria) Almendarez, his sister Maria Morales, his brothers Carlos, Pete, and Victor Almendarez, and his daughter Sharon Ruiz.He is survived by his wife Carol Schofield Almendarez, his two granddaughter's that Rey and Carol raised from infancy following their daughter Sharon's death, Bethany Ruiz and Maya (Miguel) Ruiz Dominguez. He is also survived by a brother, Luciano Almendarez Jr., six children from a previous marriage, Diana, Hector, Norma, Robert, Rey Jr. and Sandra, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Reymundo was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, an uncle, a friend and a hero.He was born and raised in Edinburg, Texas where he lived all his life. At 17, he enlisted with the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean Conflict for five years. He received a Purple Heart metal among other recognitions and awards due to his soldier strength as a POW/MIA for three years. He was a hero during this time who made sure to take care of other soldiers while being held captive in a P.O.W. camp. After the war, he was an active member of the VFW Post 8788 and their honor guard where he participated in more than 100 burials for fallen veterans.He was a barber for many years and got the nickname: "Rey the Barber." He could name every single street in Edinburg and knew just about everyone and their parents that lived there. He had an unquestionable love for his family. He loved singing, dancing and playing pool. He had a life-long love of learning. He enjoyed being with people and hearing and telling funny stories. His laugh and smile could light up an entire room. He was accepting, compassionate, strong, witty and he will be dearly missed. Due to COVID-19, Memorial services will be announced at a later date. De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr is in charge of arrangements.