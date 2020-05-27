Weslaco - Reynaldo "Nalo" G. Robles, Sr. of Weslaco, TX, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home.



Viewing will be Wednesday, the 27th, 1 p.pm. to 9p.m. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. and burial immediately thereafter. Funeral arrangements by Del Angel Funeral Home of Weslaco and burial at Highland Memorial Park.



Reynaldo was born on January 11, 1933, in Weslaco, TX. He graduated from Weslaco High School in 1951. He played defense end with the Panthers football team. On January 26, 1953, he married the love of his life, Sulema Robles. Reynaldo worked at the local Phillips 66 gas station for many years. He went on into the plumbing business, which would be his lifelong career, with Johnston Plumbing Supply and for Tex-Mex Plumbing Supply from 1987-2004, when the company changed their name to Morrison supply in 2004 until he retired in 2008. He enjoyed barbequing for his family on the weekends and relaxing after the fire was put out. IF he wasn't barbequing , he was preparing his delicious homemade burgers. He continued his tradition with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Nothing brought him more joy than to make everyone happy and their stomachs full.



He is preceded in death by his baby daughter, Melissa Robles, and his parents, Francisco G. Robles and Eduvijes T. Robles, his brother Rolando Robles, sisters Dora Menchaca, Oralia Thompson, and Elia Robles.



Reynaldo is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Sulema G. Robles. Children: Reynaldo (Herminia) Robles Jr., Belinda Robles, Armando (Iris) Robles, Teresa (+Calixto) Cuellar, Noel (Leticia) Robles; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and brothers, Hector Robles of Weslaco and Raul Robles of Maryland.



He was a life-long fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. If you wanted to spend time with him while his teams were playing, grab a chair because that's where he'd be.



A special thank you to Kindred/Paul Meadow Hospice Staff for their loving care and support. His nurse, Jessica Franco, will always hold a very special place in Reynaldo's family's hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store