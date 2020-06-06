McAllen - McAllen - Reynaldo H. Chapa, age 87, entered into eternal rest to be with our Lord on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020, at the Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veteran Home. He was born in Edinburg, Texas, on July 17, 1932, to Mr. Jose Maria and Margarita M. Chapa.



While in high school, he excelled as a baseball pitcher and an all around athlete. Needless to say, his most charming personality made him a very popular and successful young man. He was privileged to participate in the 30-30 baseball team, a semi-professional group of athletes while still in high school. Upon his graduation from high school, he served in the US Army at Fort Hood as a personnel carrier instructor while still playing baseball. After his discharge from the Army,, he continued his education by earning a B.A. degree from Pan American College. From there he went on with a baseball scholarship and earned an M.A. degree in Physical Education at Baylor University. Through the support and guidance of his former coach and mentor, Dr. John Donnelly, he was persuaded to join his teaching/coaching staff at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Rey accepted this new position as a P.E. instructor and tennis coach. His tennis team, having exceptionally gifted players, went on to win championship conferences.



By 1965, Rey and his wife Sonia decided to return to the Valley and make McAllen their home. He was immediately offered the position of assistant principal and coach at McAllen High and later on, the same position at Lamar Junior High. From there he went on to serve as an elementary principal, and later as a VAC at Mission High.



Rey retired in 1989 to participate in his many interests, especially those dealing with sports events, taking tours, playing golf, dancing at fiestas, B-B-Q ing for his buddies, family, and friends. He had a great sense of humor (like his beloved mother), and loved to make everyone laugh with his jokes and funny stories. He also loved jazz, the big-band sound, the popular Mexican trios, and the Mexican big-band orchestras.



Rey was active in serving the McAllen/Mission communities by serving as the Post Commander of the Catholic Wars Veterans in Mission from 1977 to 1979. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, the Serra Club, the Texas Retired Teachers organization, and the Leo Najo Old timers Baseball Club. He was also inducted in the Leo Najo Hall of Fame where he later served as an officer.



He was a devoted and loving son, brother, uncle, husband and friend. Rey was greatly loved and admired by all who came to know his easy going nature. He had a gentle but strong soul which served as a great model and inspiration to his adoring nieces and nephews.



Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Jose M and Margarita M. Chapa, and a younger brother, Renato Valdemar Chapa.



He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 58 years, Sonia Chapa, his siblings, Dr. Ricardo (Gretchen) Chapa, Rosa Margarita (Ernesto) Bueno, Ruby (+Len) Ornik, Blanca Chapa, Rosalinda (James) Torline, and his beloved nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements are under the supervision of Del Angel Funeral Home on Taylor Road in McAllen. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Sunday, June 7, with the rosary and prayer service at 7:00 PM. Mask will be required. Mass for Christian burial will be held on Monday, June 8, at 2:00 PM, in the chapel of Our Lady of Sorrow Catholic Church in McAllen. Mask will be required. Internment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens on Taylor Road in McAllen.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Emily's Meals. Checks can be written to Our Lady of Sorrows Church, with "Emily's Meals" written on the Memo line. Mail or bring checks to Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 1102 Hackberry, McAllen, TX 78501.



