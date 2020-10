Edinburg - Reynaldo Ramirez III, 44, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in San Antonio.He is preceded in death by his parents; Silvia and Reynaldo Ramirez Jr.Mr. Ramirez is survived by his sister, Vanessa (Danny) Stunkard.Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.