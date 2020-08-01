1/1
Ricardo A. Casas
Edinburg, TX - Ricardo A. Casas passed away July 20, 2020 at the age 73. Ricardo was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Maria Estela Casas; 2 sons, Martin and Ruben Casas; daughter, Criselda Casas; grandkids, Crystal Lugo, Stephanie Garza, Nicholas Segovia, Karina Castillo; great grandkids he adored, Branden, Noah, Joseph, Victor Lugo Jr., Raelynn Dianas; and numerous extended family and friends.

The visitation will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel with a rosary service at 7:00 PM.

The funeral service will be Monday, August 3, 2020 from 8:00 AM at Funeraria Del Angel with the interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2020.
