Edinburg - Ricardo (Rick) Alvarado Jr., 59, loving father, husband, stepfather, brother, uncle and friend, entered enteral rest on Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a brief and sudden illness unrelated to Covid-19. Rick will always be remembered as a source of strength, laughter, and inspiration, filled with love for his family, friends, pets, and the Texas Longhorns.
Rick was born in Edinburg, Texas on November 17, 1960, to Ricardo and Minerva Saenz Alvarado. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Ricardo and very recently his mother, Minerva. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Ana Alaniz Alvarado, Mission, his son, Richard Anthony Alvarado, Houston, his stepchildren, Jon Andrew Alvarez, McAllen, Sarah Karina Alvarez, Mission and JoMichael Alvarez, Mission, his siblings, Maggie Alvarado Treu, McAllen, Lucila Alvarado, McAllen, and Rolando Alvarado, Austin, his nephews, Maxwell Alexander Treu and Matthew Avery Treu, his niece, Madeleine Aubrey Treu, and numerous cousins and friends.
Rick graduated from McAllen High School in 1979 and The University of Texas at Austin in 1983 where he was an active member of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. For the past 35 years, Rick was an Allstate Insurance Agent with his office located in Alamo. When his son, Rick Anthony, was growing up, Rick enjoyed coaching his son's sport teams, spending time with his family, and traveling. Rick will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving father and husband.
Dad, everything about you fills my heart with pride. I am proud of everything you accomplished. I am proud of the many friendships you maintained and the countless number of lives you touched. I am proud of how you always danced to the beat of your own drum. I am proud of your cleverness, quick wit, and attention to detail. I am proud of your relentless fighting spirit. Most importantly, I am proud to be your son. You are my inspiration, my strength, my mentor, my coach, my role model, my biggest fan, and the reason why I am where I am today. I promise to carry on your legacy by practicing everything you taught me and by constantly reflecting on all the beautiful and wild memories we shared. For the rest of my life I know that I can rely on you for guidance, courage, strength, and wisdom. Because no matter where I go and no matter where I will be, I know that I will always be with you and you will always be with me. Until we meet again, Dad. I love you.
There will be a public viewing on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Ric Brown Funeral Home, Mission, Texas. A graveside burial service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens, Mission, Texas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping with social distancing orders, all necessary restrictions will be observed in order to protect the health and safety of those in attendance. For those unable to attend the burial service, please feel free to join us via Facebook live at this link: https://www.facebook.com/Ricardo-Alvarado-Jr-Funeral-113221737054822/?modal=admin_todo_tour.
Once it is safe to gather with family and friends, we will have a memorial mass to honor Rick and properly celebrate his life.
Published in The Monitor on May 14, 2020.