McAllen - Ricardo "Rock" Bocanegra, 57, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, At McAllen Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and Lorenza Bocanegra.
Mr. Bocanegra is survived by his siblings, Frank (Griselda) Bocanegra of Michigan, Amador Bocanegra, Belen (Francisco) Martinez, Sylvia (Jose Maria) Aguilar, all of McAllen, Lorenzo (Alma) Bocanegra, Jr. of Pharr, Roel (Mary) Bocanegra,Sr. of McAllen, Humberto (Letty) Bocanegra, Hilda (Alberto) Fimbres, Diana (Leonard) Fuentes, all of Alamo, Arturo Bocanegra of McAllen, Maribel Snodgrass of Oklahoma, Evaristo (San Juana) Bocanegra of Alamo, Lorena Bocanegra of San Antonio, Patricia Zamora, Melissa Alvarez, Michelle Bocanegra, all of McAllen, Lorenzo Bocanegra, II of Carolina, Eric (Crystal) Bocanegra of Idaho and Cindy Bocanegra of McAllen.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, September, 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 7, 2019