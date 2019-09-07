Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricardo Bocanegra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricardo "Rock" Bocanegra


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricardo "Rock" Bocanegra Obituary
McAllen - Ricardo "Rock" Bocanegra, 57, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, At McAllen Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and Lorenza Bocanegra.

Mr. Bocanegra is survived by his siblings, Frank (Griselda) Bocanegra of Michigan, Amador Bocanegra, Belen (Francisco) Martinez, Sylvia (Jose Maria) Aguilar, all of McAllen, Lorenzo (Alma) Bocanegra, Jr. of Pharr, Roel (Mary) Bocanegra,Sr. of McAllen, Humberto (Letty) Bocanegra, Hilda (Alberto) Fimbres, Diana (Leonard) Fuentes, all of Alamo, Arturo Bocanegra of McAllen, Maribel Snodgrass of Oklahoma, Evaristo (San Juana) Bocanegra of Alamo, Lorena Bocanegra of San Antonio, Patricia Zamora, Melissa Alvarez, Michelle Bocanegra, all of McAllen, Lorenzo Bocanegra, II of Carolina, Eric (Crystal) Bocanegra of Idaho and Cindy Bocanegra of McAllen.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, September, 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now