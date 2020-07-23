Pharr - Ricardo Bravo, 69, entered eternal rest Friday, July 17, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance.Born in Edinburg, he had lived in Pharr most of his life. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen.Ricardo Bravo was a beloved brother, father, and grandfather who cared and guided his children. He was reliable and tirelessly supported his children and grandchildren. Ricardo endowed his children and grandchildren with his faith in God and pragmatic beliefs. He was cherished for his brutal honesty and unending understanding.Ricardo is survived by three children, Nydia Bravo, Andres Bravo, both of McAllen, Ricardo Bravo Jr. of Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas; seven grandchildren; four brothers, Miguel Bravo of Sugarland, Melquiades Bravo of Rio Grande City, Rogelio Bravo of McAllen, Rodolfo Bravo of Zapata; and two sisters, Consuelo Rivera of Zillah, Washington, Margarita Zarate of La Grulla.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, July 23, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 12 noon Friday, July 24, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Military honors will be conducted by VFW post 8788 of McAllen.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.