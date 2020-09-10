San Juan - Ricardo "Ricky" Castilleja, 63, entered eternal sleep, Saturday, September 5, 2020, in San Juan surrounded by his family. Mr. Castilleja was preceded in death by his sister, Diana Marie Castilleja.Ricky is survived by his four children, Raul Castilleja, Maria Inez Castilleja, Elisa (Jesus) Ochoa-Garcia, and Rachel Castilleja; 18 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; his parents, Julio and Enedina Castilleja; eight siblings, Julio (Rebecca) Castilleja Jr., Hermelinda (Norman) Hesbrook; Maria Del Rosario (Jose Luis) Vargas, Ismael (Martha) Castilleja, Jose Angel (Alicia) Castilleja, Enedina Elisa (Elias) Enriquez, Oscar Francisco Castilleja, and Armando Castilleja; numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Edinburg.The family would like to thank SJ Hospice for the wonderful service and care provided to Ricky in the time of need. We are forever in debt with the love, compassion and honesty they provided.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.