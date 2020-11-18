McAllen - Ricardo Oyervides, whose birth name was Ricardo Garcia, was born in McAllen, Tx. on May 28, 1994. It is with deepest sorrow and heartache that his parents announce Ricardo's sudden passing on Nov. 15, 2020 at the young age of 26. He is survived by both his parents and younger brother. Ricardo was the first true and unconditional love of his parents, Margarita Oyervides and Jose Antonio Garcia Urbina. He was a good brother and friend to his younger brother Gerardo Adrian Garcia. Ricardo's parents, brother, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles will miss him dearly. Ricardo was a loving and considerate son to both his parents. His beautiful heart and kindness were immeasurable. Ricardo was quick to forgive, to apologize, ("forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us"), and to give someone in need his last five dollars ("do unto others as you would have them do unto you"). He loved music, going to the gym, cooking, and being of service to others. He was excited about his recent re-enrolled in college to pursue a degree in Biology. Ricardo's maternal grandmother, Maria Salas Oyervides helped raise Ricardo in a loving manner and she, along with his paternal grandparents Judith Urbina and Guillermo Garcia, and most importantly, our heavenly Father will greet Ricardo in heaven with open arms.



We have all heard that God has a plan for everything and that things happen for a reason. We were given a precious gift by God 26 years ago when he gave us Ricardo, and he will be loved and missed every day of our lives. If God's plan was to give us a lifetime of grief in exchange for the precious gift we received in Ricardo, then we pray that God also gives us strength and comfort for the rest of our lives and that we rest in the knowledge that we will reunite.



Rest in peace our little boy; mom and dad will see you again one day.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm with a Devotional Service at 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 6:00 pm.



