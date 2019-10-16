Home

Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
McAllen, TX
Ricardo "Ricky" Garza


1956 - 2019
Ricardo "Ricky" Garza Obituary
McAllen - On October 13, 2019 Ricardo Garza 63 of McAllen, TX passed away. He was born on February 13, 1956 in McAllen, TX to Enrique and Maria Reyitos Garza. He is preceded in death by his parents Enrique and Maria Reyitos Garza and brother Enrique Garza Jr.

Ricardo(Ricky) Garza is survived by his children Ricardo (Michelle) Garza, Ruben (Monica) Garza, Rosemaly (Jose) G. Silva, Geraldo (Robin) Garza, Erika Enereda Garza and Roberto Xavier Garza; siblings: +Enrique (Olga) Garza, Hilda (Herb) Lara, David (Betty Ana) Garza, Rosalinda Garza, Normalinda (Oscar) Montemayor; and grandchildren.

Ricardo (Ricky) was a loving father, brother and grandfather. He was known by his friends and community as a well-known business man who owned AIRPORT AUTO sales in McAllen. Ricardo will truly be missed by many.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019 with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 am Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 16, 2019
