Ricardo "Ricky" Gomez
1961 - 2020
Edinburg - Another angel has been called home. Ricardo "Ricky" Gomez, 59, went to be with our Lord September 8, 2020.

Born in McAllen on August 16, 1961, Ricky lived in Edinburg for most of his life. He was best known as "Tío Ricky," and was everyone's favorite uncle. He had a smile for everyone he met, and every female, young or old, was beautiful. He was a partner in crime, spoiling the Christmas surprise. He always had a hug for you, and he would dance to make you smile when you were sad. He loved his family more than anything, but he was a die-hard Cowboy fan that also loved puzzles and Star Trek. He was most proud of his family, but his Gold Medal at The Special Olympics came in a close second. He was the most beautiful soul anyone ever had the privilege of knowing.

Surely, Ricky is happy to be reunited with his loved ones that have been waiting patiently for his arrival. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Ignacio, Sr. and Aurora Gomez; his oldest sister, Juana Irene (Martin) Ramirez; and his brother, Virgilio (Donna) Gomez, Sr.

Sadly, he left behind his remaining seven siblings, Ignacio Gomez, Jr, Herlinda (Joe) Guerrero, Jose Luis (Janie) Gomez, Silvestre (Alicia) Gomez, Juventino (Rosie) Gomez, Ruben Gomez, Ester (Enrique) Torres; his many mijos, mijas, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and a few great-grandnieces and nephews who will treasure the memories of mischief, popsicles, smiles, and hugs.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, September 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
14
Interment
Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
