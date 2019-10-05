|
McAllen - Ricardo Gonzalez, 60, went home to the Lord Thursday, October 3, 2019, at McAllen Heart Hospital.
Mr. Gonzalez was a life-long resident of Edinburg and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Enrique Sr. and Emma Gonzalez; and a brother, Guadalupe Gonzalez.
Ricardo is survived by his wife of 35 years, Melba Gonzalez; two sons, Ricardo Gabriel (Natalie Marie Garcia) Gonzalez, Jaime Daniel Gonzalez; and four brothers, Enrique Gonzalez, Hector Gonzalez, Oscar Gonzalez, and Armando Gonzalez.
A rosary was held Friday evening October 4, at Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. today, October 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 5, 2019