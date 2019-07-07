Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricardo Lozano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricardo Lozano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricardo Lozano Obituary
Edinburg - Ricardo Lozano, 70, entered eternal rest on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

Born and raised in Alamo, he had lived in Edinburg for 53 years.

Mr. Lozano is survived by his wife, Alicia Lozano; four children, Norma Lozano, Hector Lozano, Monica (Armando A.) Rodriguez, Eddie (Sandra) Lozano; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and six siblings, Lucas Lamas, Valentin Silguero, Maria Luisa Arenas, Norberto Arenas, Refugio Arenas, and Martin Arenas.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Monday, July 8, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now