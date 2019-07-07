|
|
Edinburg - Ricardo Lozano, 70, entered eternal rest on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.
Born and raised in Alamo, he had lived in Edinburg for 53 years.
Mr. Lozano is survived by his wife, Alicia Lozano; four children, Norma Lozano, Hector Lozano, Monica (Armando A.) Rodriguez, Eddie (Sandra) Lozano; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and six siblings, Lucas Lamas, Valentin Silguero, Maria Luisa Arenas, Norberto Arenas, Refugio Arenas, and Martin Arenas.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Monday, July 8, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on July 7, 2019