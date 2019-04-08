|
|
Mission - Ricardo "Richard" Martinez, age 62, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Mission. He graduated from Mission High School and was a loyal Eagle Football Fan.
He is survived by one sister, Elvia Arredondo and by many friends.
Visitation will be held today, Monday, April 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will celebrated at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at San Jose Cemetery in Abram, TX.
Funeral services are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 8, 2019