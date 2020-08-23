Kingwood, TX - Not long after celebrating the milestone of his 70th birthday, longtime McAllen resident Ricardo Martinez Cantu passed away peacefully at his home in Kingwood, Texas, on August 12, 2020.
Ricardo was born August 8, 1950, to Margarita Martinez and Jose Santos Cantu of Pharr. He attended Pharr public schools and graduated from PSJA High School in 1968 before earning a degree in accounting from Pan American University.
After working for several years as a DJ at Texas radio stations, he spent more than three decades at the Texas Workforce Commission helping unemployed people find jobs. His hobby was photography, and he often sent photos to area news outlets and local organizations like the Gladys Porter Zoo. After retiring, he spent his free time reading multiple newspapers, volunteering at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, and taking classes in everything from art and dance to gardening with native plants.
Ricardo and his wife, Juanita Rosales Cantu, made their home in McAllen for more than 35 years before moving to the Houston area, where they enjoyed taking day trips around Texas and being active in the Lake Houston Garden Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife; two daughters, Ana Cristina Cantu of San Jose, California, and Adriana Elisa Cantu of Kingwood; sister Maria Margarita Cantu of Pharr; brother Joe Cantu of McAllen; and an extended family including many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid, cremation will be arranged by Darst Funeral Home of Kingwood, Texas, with a Celebration of Life to be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley (foodbankrgv.com
).