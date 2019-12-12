Home

McAllen, Texas - Ricardo Perez, 61 went to be with The Lord on December 5, 2019 in Turners Falls, MA. Ricardo was born in Mission, TX. and a lifelong resident of Holland, MI. He was preceded in death by his father, Francisco Perez Sr. and mother Solidea Perez, a niece Jessica L. Salinas and a grandson, Angel Martinez.

Ricardo was a retired craftsman with a passion for woodworking and gardening. He cherished spending time with family. He was a humble servant respected for living a devout life with a deep love for Our Lord Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his children: Yvette Perez; Ricardo Perez Jr.; Priscilla (Salvador) Gutierrez. Grandchildren: Alicia; Dominick; Marlana; Isabella; Kali; Jasmine; Janette. Four brothers: Arnulfo (Lina) Perez; Pablo Perez; Francisco (Michelle) Perez Jr. Three sisters: Estella (Guillermo) Gonzalez; Elizabeth Barrera and Veronica (Rudy) Garza and many nieces, nephews.

Memorial services will begin at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Funeral Home located at 3611 N. Taylor Rd., Mission, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 12, 2019
