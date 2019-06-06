Home

Ricardo Ramos Jr. Obituary
SAN JUAN - Ricardo Ramos Jr., 64, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.

Born in Edinburg, he was a lifetime resident of San Juan. Ricardo enjoyed BBQ's with his family and playing the harmonica. Mr. Ramos is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Orlando Ramos; and a granddaughter, Kaylee Ramos.

Mr. Ramos is survived by his two children, Ricardo (Brently) Ramos III, Faybeth Ramos; four grandchildren, Leah, D'marius, Darren, Ezekiel; his parents, Ricardo and Victoria Y. Ramos; and 12 siblings.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, June 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 12 noon Friday, June 7, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veteran Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on June 6, 2019
