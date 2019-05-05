Edinburg - Ricardo Rene "Ricky" de la Vina, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.



Ricky was born in Edinburg, Texas on May 22, 1960 to Rodolfo and Irene Champion de la Vina.



Ricky was a three year letterman for the Edinburg Bobcat football team and was recognized with many honors on the field such as being selected to the All-District and All-Valley teams as well as being awarded the prestigious Freddy Gonzalez Award for Spirit, Desire, and Overcoming Adversity. Most recently he was recognized at the 2018-2019 Bobcat Football Banquet as an honored guest. Ricky enjoyed organizing and planning the Class of 1979's 40th reunion and cherished time spent with lifelong friends. It was at Edinburg High School where he met the love of his life and wife of 28 years, Yvonne Ruth Pollock. Together they built a life of love, laughter, fun, and cherished memories.



Anyone who knew Ricky would agree that he was always the first person to lend a helping hand. He was a fun-loving prankster who was always the life of the party. He was an avid collector of antiques, loved hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a dedicated father and shared his love of the outdoors, the beach, and music with his children. He was especially proud of his grandson, Dusty. Ricky loved singing, dancing, and spending almost all of his time with his grandson.



He is preceded in death by his father. Ricky is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne Ruth Pollock de la Vina; two children, Margaret Irene (Bobby) Reyna; Salvador "Champ" Champion de la Vina, a grandson, Dustin Max "Dusty" Reyna; his mother, Irene Champion de la Vina, all of Edinburg; three siblings, Rudy (Dalia) de la Vina of Edinburg, Rosie (Dr. Oscar) Sotelo of McAllen, Daniel (Judy) de la Vina of Edinburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.



Pallbearers will be: Eddie Garza, Joe Dominguez, Tracy Faires, Lupe Cerda, Mike Flores, Robin Flores, Ernest Rodriguez, and David Gorena. Honorary pallbearers will be: Rudy de la Vina III, Oscar Sotelo II, Daniel de la Vina Jr., John de la Vina, Michael Sotelo, Anthony de la Vina and the 1979 Edinburg Bobcat football team.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Graveside service will take place at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 1701 E. Richardson Rd. in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on May 5, 2019