1/1
Ricardo Saldana
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rio Grande City - Ricardo H. Saldana went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 10, 2020. Ricardo, or "Cayo", as he was known, was born July 15, 1953 in Rio Grande City, TX. He attended Immaculate Conception School through the eighth grade and graduated High School in Tomball, TX. After High School he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served a short term. He returned home where he spent most of his adult life.

Ricardo was preceded in death by his father Horacio F. Saldana Jr., mother Ella Lou Henderson, and brother, Horacio F. Saldana III. He is survived by his children, Sgt. Ricardo H. Saldana, Jr. (Annika), Tracy Saldana, his brother David D. (Diana) Saldana, sisters Diana M. Saldana, Michelle (J.J.) Saenz, Dee Mullinax, Teresa B. Saldana, Ana Lou (Greg) Berryhill, and Carmela Leal, and 6 grandchildren.

A private burial will take place at Rio Grande City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home, Rio Grande City.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved