Ricardo Saldana

Rio Grande City - Ricardo H. Saldana went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 10, 2020. Ricardo, or "Cayo", as he was known, was born July 15, 1953 in Rio Grande City, TX. He attended Immaculate Conception School through the eighth grade and graduated High School in Tomball, TX. After High School he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served a short term. He returned home where he spent most of his adult life.Ricardo was preceded in death by his father Horacio F. Saldana Jr., mother Ella Lou Henderson, and brother, Horacio F. Saldana III. He is survived by his children, Sgt. Ricardo H. Saldana, Jr. (Annika), Tracy Saldana, his brother David D. (Diana) Saldana, sisters Diana M. Saldana, Michelle (J.J.) Saenz, Dee Mullinax, Teresa B. Saldana, Ana Lou (Greg) Berryhill, and Carmela Leal, and 6 grandchildren.A private burial will take place at Rio Grande City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home, Rio Grande City.