Ricardo Sanchez Jr.
Mission - Ricardo Sanchez Jr., 41, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his father, Ricardo Sanchez, his uncles; Vicente Sanchez Jr., Rolando Sanchez, and Reynaldo Sanchez, his grandfather, Vicente Sanchez. He is survived by his mother, Francisca Sanchez, his siblings, Vicente Sanchez, Roman Sanchez, Yadira Alvarez, and Monica Alejandra Sanchez and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
