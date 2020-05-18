Pharr - Richard D. "Dicky" Glover, 66, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg."For of the soul the body doth take, the soul is form and doth the body make"Richard's soul entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Richard was a loving man who loved his family, his friends, and his work. He was born in San Juan, Texas on October 11, 1953 (Columbus Day) to Llyod and Mabel Glover. He was preceded in death by his parents. Richard is survived by his brother, Howard (Cynthia) Glover; sister, Judy (Larry) Benningfield; nieces, Miranda and Audra Glover. Richard graduated from PSJA High School in 1972 and became a printer and pressman for the Pharr Press where is dad was the Editor and Publisher. He later worked for Gateway Printing. Richard loved to party with his friends and go to Texas Tech football games with his brother. The Family would like to thank the ICU staff at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance for their excellent care provided to Richard.