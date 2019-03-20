Pharr - Richard Edwin Elliott passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 on his birthday having just turned 68, in Pharr, TX.



Richard was born in Mission, TX to Doyle and Pearl Elliott on March 14, 1951. He was raised in Mission, graduated from Mission High School in 1970, and served in the United States Navy 1971-1974.



Upon returning to Mission, Richard Elliott and LeNora Dahlberg were married in the Mission, TX First United Methodist Church in 1976. Rick and Nodie lived in Sharyland, TX where they raised their three girls until Nodie's death in 2002. Rick was an electrician all of his life, working many years for Doyle's Electric Service Company. He is loved by all for his gentle spirit, kindest of hearts, selfless and humble nature, love of friends and family and especially loved a good laugh. Although his death was unexpected and we are very deeply saddened, we rejoice in knowing that he is reunited with his beloved wife and other family members. He is gloriously happy in the arms of our Lord and Saviour.



Richard Elliott is survived by three daughters; Stephanie Elliott and grandson Aidan of Edinburg, TX, Kimberly Elliott and granddaughter Taylor of McAllen, TX, Larissa (Mark) Garcia and grandson Deacon of McAllen, TX. His surviving siblings are Doylene Escue of Houston, TX, Beth Bird (Carl) of Midland, TX, Kenneth (Rosalinda) of Mission, TX and David Elliott of McAllen, TX. He is preceded in death by wife LeNora Elliott, parents Doyle and Pearl Elliott, siblings Artie Elliott and Sharon Walker, niece and nephew Kyle and Tina Walker.



Pallbearers are Aidan Elliott, Brian Wright, David Elliott, Jacob Elliott, Jason Walker, Jeremy Walker, Kenneth Elliott, and Tim Wright.



Visitation will be held at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. officiated by Pastor Roy Velez. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.